VIDEO/PHOTOS: 'Best Day Ever' For 6-Year-Old Emerson 'Chief For a Day'

A local youngster got the special honor of being Emerson’s “Chief for a Day” on Thursday.

Joseph Cottone – the son of a Westwood police officer -- was selected during a borough PTA tricky tray event earlier this year.

Joey, 6, got the full treatment, complete with a police escort from his home.

Emerson Councilman Brian Downing swore in Joey, who did a uniform inspection of the officers and was given a tour of headquarters, vehicles and equipment – followed by a pizza lunch.

To top his day, Joey was taken to Tons of Toys on Westwood Avenue, where he picked out a New York Jets helmet as a present (he already has a Giants helmet, his father, Joseph, said).

“Best day ever,” he told Detective Randy Velez.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.