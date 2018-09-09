VIDEO/PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Falls Into Brook Off Route 208

A driver trying to get onto Route 208 in Hawthorne early Tuesday night lost control of her car, which barreled down an embankment and over a wall into Goffel Brook.

The woman was alert and thanking Hawthorne firefighters through tears of joy as they turned a ladder into a makeshift basket and carried her over the wall before she was placed on a gurney and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. as she tried to turn onto northbound Route 208 from Goffel Road.

Responders from several towns rushed to the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

