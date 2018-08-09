Contact Us
VIDEOS: Torrent Tosses Vehicles Through Route 46 Dealer Lot In Little Falls

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
A torrent of muddy water sent vehicles floating and crashing into one another at a Route 46 dealership in Little Falls.
A torrent of muddy water sent vehicles floating and crashing into one another at a Route 46 dealership in Little Falls. Video Credit: COURTESY: Miguel Galo
At the scene.
At the scene. Video Credit: COURTESY: Mook Belton

A rushing torrent of muddy water during Saturday's rainstorm sent vehicles floating and crashing into one another at a Route 46 dealership in Little Falls.

No injuries were reported after the torrent raged through Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM.

Route 46 was closed in both directions.

(ALSO SEE) HEROES at WORK: Fair Lawn firefighters, with help from their Elmwood Park colleagues, rescued the occupants of a sedan stranded by Saturday's flash flooding.

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/rainstorm-fair-lawn-elmwood-park-firefighters-rescue-stranded-car-occupants/740792/

