VIDEOS: Torrent Tosses Vehicles Through Route 46 Dealer Lot In Little Falls

A rushing torrent of muddy water during Saturday's rainstorm sent vehicles floating and crashing into one another at a Route 46 dealership in Little Falls.

No injuries were reported after the torrent raged through Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM.

Route 46 was closed in both directions.

******

(ALSO SEE) HEROES at WORK: Fair Lawn firefighters, with help from their Elmwood Park colleagues, rescued the occupants of a sedan stranded by Saturday's flash flooding.

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/rainstorm-fair-lawn-elmwood-park-firefighters-rescue-stranded-car-occupants/740792/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.