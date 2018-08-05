Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Visiting Driver, 84, Plows BMW Into First-Floor Room Of Wyckoff Home

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was hospitalized. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: An 84-year-old New York State woman was hospitalized for evaluation after crashing her 2018 BMW through a wall and into a Wyckoff home she'd been visiting, authorities said.

Police helped get the driver out of the sedan after it got wedged a first-floor room of the Harding Road home just before noon, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

She was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after being treated by members of the Wyckoff Ambulance Corps, he said.

Occupants of the home weren't injured.

The vehicle then had to be winched out by a tow truck.

Wyckoff firefighters and EMS also responded, along with the township engineer and building official -- who declared the house uninhabitable, Soto said.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

