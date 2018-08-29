Visitor Trimming Ramsey Tree With Chainsaw Hospitalized After Falling More Than 30 Feet

A 60-year-old man trimming a tree with a chainsaw in Ramsey survived a three-story fall after a broken branch swept a ladder out from beneath him, authorities said.

The branch outside his relative's North Spruce Street house was running perpendicular off another when the victim cut it Friday and it swung down, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

"It swept the ladder out from underneath him and he fell straight down more than 30 feet," Gurney said. "He landed on his ankles."

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

