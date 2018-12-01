Contact Us
Visitor Trying To Down Flaming Shot At Park Ridge American Legion Ignites Entire Face

Responding officers found the 65-year-old Montvale man sitting at the bar holding a towel soaked in cold water on his face. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A man trying to do a flaming shot of grain alcohol at the Park Ridge American Legion Hall was rushed to the hospital Monday night with severe burns on his face, authorities said.

Police officers who responded to the Ridge Avenue hall just after 6:30 p.m. found the 65-year-old Montvale man sitting at the bar holding a towel soaked in cold water on his face.

It turned out the victim “attempted to drink grain alcohol in a shot glass that was lit on fire,” Capt. Joseph Rampolla said. “While the alcohol was burning, the victim raised the glass to his mouth.

“At that time, the alcohol splashed up and ignited his entire face,” Rampolla said.

Tri-Boro ambulance and ALS 105 responded, and the victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with paramedics on board, the captain said.

