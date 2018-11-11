Wallington Drug Raid Produces Cocaine, Cash, Arrest

A Polish national had roughly $3,000 worth of cocaine for sale in his Wallington home, said authorities who arrested him.

Arkadiusz Krupinski, 30, “became a target after detectives received a tip that he was selling cocaine from his Anderson Avenue home,” Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Besides the cocaine, detectives seized nearly $1,700 in drug proceeds during a warranted raid on Saturday involving a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and a county sheriff’s K-9 unit, Kudlacik said.

A judge ordered Krupinski’s release on Tuesday, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, after two days in the Bergen County Jail.

He’s charged with various drug counts.

Besides the SWAT and K-9 teams, Kudlacik thanked East Rutherford police and New Jersey State Police for their roles in the case.

