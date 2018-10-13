Wanaque Landscaper Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Hackensack Pre-Teens

A Passaic County landscaper sexually assaulted two pre-teens from Hackensack, authorities said.

Carlos Gutierrez, 63, of Wanaque remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, following his arrest last week.

Gutierrez “inappropriately touched” the children, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Hackensack police and Calo’s Special Victims Unit investigated and arrested Gutierrez last Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

