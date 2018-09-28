WATCH: Video Shows Mahwah Car Thief Trying Vehicles In Resident's Driveway

A bandit in a hoodie, gloves and sweatpants was caught on video trying doors on vehicles in a Mahwah driveway, said police who are investigating the theft of two luxury vehicles and the attempted theft of another.

Key fobs were left in a BMW X5 and a Range Rover that were stolen overnight – likely by members of an organized group operating in the tri-state area, Mahwah Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Two nights later, a township officer tried stopping a late-model Jaguar that turned out to be reported stolen driving slowly through a residential area around 2:30 a.m., Batelli said.

The car sped off with the sergeant in pursuit before he determined it was too dangerous to continue, he said.

Detectives and officers who canvassed the area found a resident who captured the hooded thief running up the driveway on a Ring camera.

The bandit got into one of the vehicles in the resident’s driveway but ran off – there was no key fob left inside it, Batelli said.

“A Swiftreach message was sent out to all residents advising them of the importance in locking their vehicle doors, removing valuables -- and most importantly the key fobs,” the chief said.

Batelli also urged anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious -- dogs barking, motion lights or cameras activated for no apparent reason, for instance – to dial 911.

He also asked residents to check their video cameras, in case there are images that could be helpful.

Anyone with information that could help solve the thefts is asked to call Mahwah police at (201) 529-1000 or report tips anonymously at tips@mahwahpd.org

