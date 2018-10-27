Wayne Man Arrested Twice In One Day Charged In Burglary Of Pediatric Office, Police Say

A Wayne accused of burglarizing a Hamburg Turnpike pediatric office was found in the parking lot with a bag of medical supplies, electronics and blood on his hands, said authorities who charged him.

Officer Corey Stevens and Sergeant Luis Oliveira were responding to a report of a suspicious male in the QuickChek parking lot just before midnight Saturday when they found Carlos Ruiz, Police Captain Laurence Martin said.

The officers recognized him from another arrest that day, Martin said. It is not clear what Ruiz was arrested earlier that day, police said.

The officers noticed that Family Pediatrics had been burglarized, as the interior window was shattered with traces of blood and the front doors had signs of pry marks, Martin said.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, and transferred to the Passaic County Jail pending a court date.

