Wayne Man Charged With Hit-Run Crash That Injured Boy, 14, On Bicycle

Jerry DeMarco
Joseph Zinhobl
Joseph Zinhobl Photo Credit: New Jersey MVC photo: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 57-year-old Wayne man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with a hit-and-run crash in Paterson that injured a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

Joseph Zinhobl sped off in his 2010 white Toyota Tacoma after hitting the boy in the 700 block of River Street just after 6:30 p.m. July 28, authorities said.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center but has since returned home, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Zinhobl was released on a summons pending an Aug. 28 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

