North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Couple Charged In Armed Wanaque 7-Eleven, Gas Station Robberies
Wayne PD: Burglar Caught Near Locked-Down High School, Gun Report Unfounded

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Police take one of the suspects into custody. Photo Credit: Leigh Minarick Angeluzzi for DAILY VOICE
Police responding to the Sherwood Street burglary call found the pair a couple of miles away on Kenwood Road, about four blocks from the high school. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Wayne police captured two burglars Friday after officials locked down nearby DePaul Catholic High School and other area schools were sheltered in place, authorities told Daily Voice.

An officer responding to the Sherwood Street burglary call from an alert neighbor stopped the getaway driver at Alps Road and Mac Donald Drive, Capt. Jack McNiff said.

An accomplice was found a couple of miles away on Kenwood Road, about four blocks from DePaul, he said

The second suspect claimed to have been dropped off there by a carjacker armed with a gun, but police said they quickly saw through that story.

"There was no gun," a ranking officer said.

ALSO SEE: Authorities said they caught a robber and his female getaway driver -- and recovered the proceeds, along with the gun that was used and a pound and a half of pot -- following holdups at a gas station and 7-Eleven in Wanaque.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/couple-charged-in-armed-wanaque-7-eleven-gas-station-robberies/743231/

