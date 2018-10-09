Wayne PD: Burglars Caught Near Locked-Down High School, Gun Report Unfounded

Wayne police captured two burglars Friday after officials locked down nearby DePaul Catholic High School, authorities told Daily Voice.

Police responding to the Sherwood Street burglary call grabbed the getaway driver immediately and found his accomplice a couple of miles away on Kenwood Road, about four blocks from the high school, witnesses said.

The second claimed to have been dropped off there by a carjacker armed with a gun, but police said they quickly saw through that story.

"There was no gun," a ranking officer said.

