Wayne PD: Sergeant Finds Tow Company Burglar From Clifton Hiding Under Pickup Truck

Peering under a pickup truck in a Wayne towing company lot, a township police sergeant found a Clifton man who authorities said broke into the office and carried out the cash register.

Alongside James M. Dolan, 49, was a long-handled screwdriver and the cash drawer from the register, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said Friday.

Sgt. Don Davidson found Dolan in the business compound after he and Officer Anthony Bailey responded to J&M Towing on Dorsa Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Martin said.

Dolan, of Trimble Avenue, remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing. He’s charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

