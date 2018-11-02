Wayne PD: Trio With Stolen Motorcycle All Wanted On Warrants Elsewhere

Three men caught by Wayne police with a stolen motorcycle were all wanted on warrants from other towns, authorities said.

Najee C. Patron, 20, of Clifton, was charged with having the stolen vehicle after police responded to a call of motorcycles racing on Clark and Kurland Streets early Saturday evening, Capt. Laurence Martin said.

He was wanted out of Little Falls, Martin said.

Computer checks on two others with him found that 19-year-old Michael Nunez of Clifton was wanted out of Carlstadt and Garfield, while Stephen Rodriguez, 20, was wanted out of Carlstadt, the captain said.

Rodriguez was also carrying a small amount of pot, he said.

Officers Tomasz Cydzik, Gerard Lehman and Sgt. James Clark found the trio and two others after a caller complained of motorcycles racing in the area of Clark and Kurland streets, Martin said.

The vehicle identification number of the stolen 2005 Kawasaki ZX6 was partially filed off, he said, adding that Patron claimed the vehicle was his.

The bike was impounded for return to its lawful owner.

Meanwhile, police processed the trio.

Patron was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of altered license plates. Rodriguez was charged with illegal marijuana possession.

All eventually were released.

