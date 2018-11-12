Wayne PD: Unlicensed Out-Of-Town Driver Had Oxy For Sale

A suspended driver whose car drifted back and forth across lanes had nearly 50 Oxycodone pills for sale, more than $1,850 in suspicious cash and a pair of license plates not belonging to any particular vehicle, Wayne police said.

Officer Joseph Cobianchi stopped the 2009 Mercedes Benz at the corner of Valley Road and Preakness Avenue just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Capt. Laurence Martin said.

The car reeked of pot, Martin said.

Cobianchi found a small amount of marijuana in the door map pocket and 46 Oxycodone pills on the center console, along with a pair of blunts, the plates and the cash elsewhere in the car, the captain said.

Arrested on drugs charges was Jaqua N. Clayton, 19, of Newark. He also received several motor vehicle summonses.

Clayton remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail.

