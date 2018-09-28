Contact Us
Wayne Police: Officer Sniffs Out Unlicensed Driver With 250 Bags Of Heroin

Larry Pulliam
Larry Pulliam Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

Trash that collected below the window of a car parked outside the Kings Inn in Wayne attracted the attention of a township police officer who authorities said found the driver carrying 250 bags of heroin stamped "KING OF DEATH."

Officer Adrian Sulejmani was on a safety and security detail when he spotted the car at the Route 46 motel, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Approaching the driver's side, he immediately smelled marijuana, Martin said.

The driver, 38-year-old Larry Pulliam of Newark, didn't have a driver's license -- but did have a partially-smoked joint and an outstanding warrant out of Lyndhurst, the captain said.

Sulejmani took Pulliam into custody and found the heroin, as well as $740 in suspected drug cash, Martin said.

Police processed Pulliam at headquarters before releasing him under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

They charged him with drug possession and distribution and issued him summonses for driving while suspended, among other counts.

