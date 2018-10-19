Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Seek Help Finding Hackensack $10,000 Bank Robber
DV Pilot police & fire

Wayne Police: Unsteady Drugged Motorist Slams Car Into Mailbox, Shatters Windshield

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Treible
Andrew Treible Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

A Pequannock motorist was under the influence of some type of drug – or drugs – when his car slammed into a mailbox in Wayne, shattering part of his windshield, police said.

Officer Robert Sova found Andrew Treible, 29, “having a hard time standing without support, with slurred speech,” after the 3 p.m. crash Friday at Packanack Lake Road and Newark Pompton Turnpike, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Treible “admitted ingesting legal prescription drugs,” after which the officer found a vape pen containing THC oil, Martin said.

Treible was brought to headquarters after failing field sobriety tests and was examined by Little Falls Police Lt. James Briggs, a drug recognition expert, the captain said.

Police charged him with DUI, reckless driving, marijuana possession and failing to show proof of insurance.

They then released him to a responsible adult, pending a court hearing, under John’s Law.

******

ALSO SEE: A Wayne driver who registered twice the legal alcohol limit had to be pulled out of the path of oncoming traffic, then deliberately banged her head inside a patrol car while threatening to accuse the arresting officers of assaulting her, authorities said.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/wayne-police-dwi-driver-2x-legal-limit-deliberately-bangs-head-threatens-to-blame-them/743672/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.