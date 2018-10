A 55-year-old property association treasurer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of her West Milford members' dues, authorities said.

Nona Einloth was charged with third-degree theft after stealing approximately $20,000 in dues from Gordon Lakes Property Association members, West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said.

She was issued a summons pending a court date.

