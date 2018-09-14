West Nile Virus Kills Popular Lodi Little League Coach, 62

A popular longtime Little League baseball coach from Lodi died of the West Nile virus over the weekend.

Fred J. Maikisch, 62, was diagnosed a little over a week earlier, loved ones said.

He remained on a respirator in intensive care, but the virus “caused such severe damage” to his vital organs, his sister-in-law said, that there was “no hope for recovery.”

He died Saturday.

Maikisch, an IKEA salesman who was married with two children, was a member of the Lodi Old Timers Association and a Lodi Little League coach for more than 20 years.

He also was such a devout New York Giants fan that the family has told mourners to “feel free to wear your Giants blue to honor his memory.”

A Funeral Mass was scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis de Sales RC Church at 125 Union Street in Lodi. Private cremation will follow.

Visiting hours are from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Santangelo Funeral Home , 300 Main Street in Lodi. Donations may be made in Lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.

The state Health Department confirmed two cases of West Nile virus infection in Bergen County a week ago without specifying who or where.

Of 767 mosquito pools tested positive for the virus, 103 were from Bergen County – the highest number in all of New Jersey, they said.

SEE: Two human cases of West Nile Virus of the nine in New Jersey have been confirmed in Bergen County by the state Health Department.

