Westwood Police Chase End With Paramus Arrest

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus police processed him on charges there before turning him over to their Westwood colleagues. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 26-year-old Teaneck man led police on a chase from Westwood to Paramus, where he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo said his department got a 911 call around 11:50 p.m. Saturday of someone trying door handles trying to get into a residence.

David Corredor Echeverry sped off, with Westwood police in pursuit, Pontillo said.

His officers broke off the chase a short time later because of the risk to the public, and Paramus police picked it up, eventually stopping Corredor-Echeverry and taking him into custody, the chief said.

They processed him on charges there before turning him over to Westwood police, who charged Corredor-Echeverry with eluding and attempted burglary. They also issued several traffic offenses.

Seven years ago, Corredor-Echeverry was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer in Englewood, records show.

What was then the INS (now ICE) determined the Colombian native was in the country illegally at the time and placed a detainer on him for extradition proceedings.

