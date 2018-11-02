Contact Us
Who Shot And Killed Paterson's Patrick Brown, 25?

Jerry DeMarco
Brown was shot outside this house on East 28th Street near 17th Avenue.
Brown was shot outside this house on East 28th Street near 17th Avenue. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities continued to investigate the overnight shooting death last week of a Paterson man outside his car during a nearly week-long stretch of city gunfire.

A bullet-riddled Patrick Brown, 25, was found outside his parked car on East 28th Street near 17th Avenue just after 1 a.m. last Tuesday, authorities said.

Brown was pronounced dead eight minutes later at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

They asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help investigators contact Passaic County investigators at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson police: (973) 321-1120 .

ALSO SEE: Qualil “Kupz” Moore ducked police for four months after he shot another man in the head as he sat in a parked car in Paterson this past summer, but they eventually captured him in Brooklyn, authorities said.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/caught-authorities-capture-ex-con-wanted-in-paterson-shooting-in-brooklyn/744222/

