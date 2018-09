An attacker raped a woman in Port Jervis and fled just after midnight Saturday, authorities said.

Initial details were sketchy.

The assailant apparently followed the victim on foot from Franklin Street before the attack on Barcelow Street near Church Street, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Bon Secours Community Hospital, they said.

Detectives were searching for area surveillance video.

