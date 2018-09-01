Women's Civil Liberties Union Founder Captured, Charged With Abducting Glen Rock Daughter, 14

Karin Wolf, a founder of the Women's Civil Liberties Union, was charged by Glen Rock police with abducting her 14-year-old daughter after a search led to her capture in Connecticut.

Police in Torrington seized the 46-year-old Wolf, a onetime Glen Rock resident who has addresses in Westchester and Connecticut, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

Glen Rock police united for the nine-day search with their colleagues in North Carolina, Virginia and Connecticut, Ackerman said.

She was being held in the York Women’s prison, pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges in Glen Rock of interference with custody and contempt of court.

“The Glen Rock teen, who was located and found to be in good health, is currently being cared for by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families pending return to the State of New Jersey,” Ackermann said.

Wolf sued several judges, the county, the state, then-Gov. Christie, DYFS caseworkers, court vendors and others in federal court in January 2015 after she a judge in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack awarded custody of her two children to their father following their divorce.

She accused the defendants of falsely claiming she had "Parental Alienation Syndrome.” A U.S. District Court judge on April 23 dismissed the case with prejudice – meaning it cannot be brought back to court.

The New York-based Women's Civil Liberties Union bills itself as a "nonprofit, public interest and human rights organization dedicated to revolutionary womanhood by asserting women’s rights, and opposing the political agendas, public policies, and forms of legislation that are unjustly interfering with women’s life and liberty interests."

