Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rapper Post Malone's Private Jet Blows Tires, Diverted From Teterboro To Stewart Airport In NY
DV Pilot police & fire

Worker, 51, At Fair Lawn Warehouse Rescued After 6,300 Pounds Of Granite Falls On Leg

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"The weight of the material, the position of the victim, and the fact that the granite kept breaking with each movement made for a difficult rescue operation," the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn Rescue Squad
Rescuers used inflatables and forklifts to remove the Paterson resident. Photo Credit: Googlemaps
The industrial accident occurred at an industrial complex on Wagaraw Road. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: A 51-year-old employee was rescued Tuesday morning after a beam gave way and dropped 6,300 pounds of granite on his leg at a stonework warehouse in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

Membes of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad used inflatables and forklifts to remove the Paterson resident, who was sedated, after the 10 a.m. incident at ICM Stone on Wagaraw Road, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

It took about an hour to finally get him out, after which he was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Macys said.

Nine pieces in all fell on his leg -- each weighing about 700 pounds, the sergeant said.

"The weight of the material, the position of the victim, and the fact that the granite kept breaking with each movement made for a difficult rescue operation," the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad said.

Responders also included Fair Lawn police and firefighters, a trauma surgeon from St. Joe's and medics from The Valley Hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.