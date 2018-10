A worker was seriously injured Sunday morning when he fell through the roof of a Fair Lawn auto dealership.

The victim was part of a crew working on the roof of Glen Toyota, which is closed on Sundays, when he fell through a skylight.

Borough police, a Fair Lawn ambulance and a paramedic unit from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood responded to the mishap at the Maple Avenue dealership.

He was taken to Valley.

