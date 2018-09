An apparent would-be jumper hanging from a fence on a Route 17 overpass closed the highway in both directions in Waldwick late Monday.

Waldwick firefighters got him down safely shortly after 11 p.m., minutes after the call came in.

He was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation.

The highway was reopened.

