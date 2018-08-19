Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Worker, 51, At Fair Lawn Warehouse Rescued After 6,300 Pounds Of Marble Falls On Leg
DV Pilot police & fire

Wyckoff PD: Co-Worker Steals Employee's $1,100 Vacation Fund

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Detective Sgt. Kevin Kasak's investigation produced a suspect and, then, charges.
Detective Sgt. Kevin Kasak's investigation produced a suspect and, then, charges. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

An employee at a Wyckoff business stole $1,100 that a co-worker had saved for a vacation, said authorities who arrested him.

Mark A. Nether, 30, of Paterson was “the only person who knew” that the money – in an envelope in the glove box – was in the locked vehicle, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Kasak investigated and charged Nether with burglary and theft, Soto said.

He was released pending a court hearing.

******

ALSO SEE: A teenage thief had already swiped six packages from porches in a Wyckoff neighborhood when police alerted by a victim grabbed him.

https://wyckoff.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/wyckoff-police-end-porch-package-theft-spree-seize-teen/741060/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.