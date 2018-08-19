Wyckoff PD: Co-Worker Steals Employee's $1,100 Vacation Fund

An employee at a Wyckoff business stole $1,100 that a co-worker had saved for a vacation, said authorities who arrested him.

Mark A. Nether, 30, of Paterson was “the only person who knew” that the money – in an envelope in the glove box – was in the locked vehicle, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Kasak investigated and charged Nether with burglary and theft, Soto said.

He was released pending a court hearing.

