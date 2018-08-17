Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Wyckoff Police End Porch Package Theft Spree, Seize Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Wyckoff police
Wyckoff police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

A teenage thief had already swiped six packages from porches in a Wyckoff neighborhood when police alerted by a victim grabbed him.

The James Way resident was telling Officer Michael Scalise he had surveillance video of the boy taking a package from his porch and running away when the officer spotted the teen nearby, Lt. Joseph Joseph Soto said.

Speaking with the teen and one of his parents, Scalise and Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci “ discovered that he took packages that were delivered to approximately six homes in the neighborhood,” Soto said.

All of the packages were returned from the boy’s home to their rightful owners, the lieutenant said.

Police signed a delinquency complaint for theft, which was forwarded to the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

