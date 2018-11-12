Contact Us
Meet Demarest's First Female Mayor Elect

Melinda Iannuzzi
Melinda Iannuzzi Photo Credit: Rebecca LaPira FACEBOOK

Melinda Iannuzzi is making history in Demarest.

The councilwoman was elected the borough's first female mayor, replacing Raymond J. Cywinski.

Iannuzzi hails from South Carolina but has lived in Demarest for nearly three decades.

She was first elected to Borough Council in 2007 but lost her re-election bid in 2010.

She won her seat back in 2013 and was re-elected in 2016.

The 64-year-old told NorthJersey.com her plan is to improve the quality of life in Demarest in any way she can.

