North Passaic Daily Voice


REPORT: Christie A Candidate To Succeed Sessions As Nation's Top Cop

Jerry DeMarco
Chris Christie
Chris Christie Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chris Christie is being considered to replace Jeff Sessions as United States attorney general, according to published reports.

Christie, the 56-year-old former New Jersey governor and, before that, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, was cited by CBS News sources after President Trump dumped Sessions as the nation's top law enforcement officer on Wednesday.

The short list also includes Rudy Giuliani, outgoing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Attorney General William Barr, CBS News reported , adding that other candidates will likely be added.

The Newark-born Christie, who lives in Morris County, backed Trump after dropping out of the 2016 presidential campaign, then was briefly involved in the POTUS transition.

He'd previously said he would have surrendered the governor's job and left Trenton for Washington to become USAG if Trump asked.

For now, Matthew Whitaker, Sessions’s chief of staff, is acting attorney general.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

