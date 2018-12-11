Report: NJ State Investigators Probing Harassment, Immigration Fraud Claims At Trump Golf Club

State authorities were reviewing harassment and immigration-fraud claims raised by former and current undocumented housekeepers at President Trump’s Garden State golf club in Bedminster, the Daily News reported Friday.

Attorney Anibal Romero of Newark told the newspaper that investigators from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal’s office contacted him about claims by five of his clients that they’d been “routinely threatened and called racial slurs” while working at the club, the Daily News report says .

Romero told the News he also contacted federal authorities.

All five claim that they were given bogus work permits and threatened not to notify authorities, the story says .

SEE: New Jersey AG probes Trump golf club after undocumented maids claim racially-charged harassment, threats (NY Daily News)

The state Attorney General’s Office, like U.S. District officials in New Jersey, don’t confirm or deny investigations as a matter of policy.

Two women – one of them undocumented – brought the first allegations in interviews earlier this month in The New York Times .

ALSO SEE: Making President Trump’s Bed: A Housekeeper Without Papers (New York Times)

Three more undocumented women who used to work at the club have since brought similar allegations to him, Romero told The Daily News .

At least two are from Mexico and another from Ecuador, he said, adding that only one of them still works there.

