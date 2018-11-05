VIDEO: 13 Questions With Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera

Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera (D) was re-elected with more than 60 percent of votes on Tuesday.

The lifelong borough resident has been in office the past eight years putting "Paramus First" to lower taxes, defend the Blue Laws and increase the budget surplus.

LaBarbiera invited Daily Voice inside his office and revealed his worst habit, go-to lunch selection, what he gets up to when he's not serving the community and more.

Production and direction by Cecilia Levine; videography by Christian Medano

