Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

politics

VIDEO: 13 Questions With Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera invites Daily Voice inside his office and revealed his worst habit, go-to lunch selection, what he gets up to when he's not serving the community and more.
Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera invites Daily Voice inside his office and revealed his worst habit, go-to lunch selection, what he gets up to when he's not serving the community and more. Video Credit: Daily Voice
Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera (D) was re-elected Tuesday with more than 60 percent of votes. Photo Credit: Jordan Crespo

Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera (D) was re-elected with more than 60 percent of votes on Tuesday.

The lifelong borough resident has been in office the past eight years putting "Paramus First" to lower taxes, defend the Blue Laws and increase the budget surplus.

LaBarbiera invited Daily Voice inside his office and revealed his worst habit, go-to lunch selection, what he gets up to when he's not serving the community and more.

Production and direction by Cecilia Levine; videography by Christian Medano

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.