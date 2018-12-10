Historic Alpine Church Designed By Metropolitan Opera House Architect Hits Market At $3.45M

Alpine's historic community church is on the market for $3.45 million.

According to Zillow, two lots on Closter Dock and Old Dock roads totaling 3.19 acres are for sale: the 20,000-square-foot church and a two-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot home.

The church had been on Zillow for 11 days as of Wednesday afternoon.

Founded in the 1840s, the church was designed by the same architect of the Metropolitan Opera House, J.C. Cady.

"Cady donated his time to the church after being drawn there while designing a home for Mr. and Mrs. Charles Nordhoff in 1865," the church website says.

The community prides itself on having survived as a small and close-knit community for decades.

The church was commonly known as "The Christmas Church," after the creator of the modern Santa Claus and cartoonist, Thomas Nast. Nast apparently used the building in the background of his newspaper cartoons and Christmas cards.

United Methodist Church purchased the facility in 2016 and according to social media, still has an active following. Church officials were unavailable for comment when Daily Voice called and emailed on Dec. 6 and 12.

