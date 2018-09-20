Contact Us
LOOK INSIDE: Rosie O'Donnell's North Jersey Mansion Listed For $6M

Cecilia Levine
Rosie O'Donnell's Saddle River mansion is back on the market. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/NJMLS
The home is listed at nearly $6 million. Photo Credit: NJMLS

Six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an elevator and panoramic vistas -- Rosie O'Donnell's Saddle River home went back on the market Friday for $6 million, according to its Trulia listing.

Property records show that the actress and comedian purchased the house for approximately $6.4 million in 2013. She listed it for the first time in November 2015 for $7 million, and it's been on and off the market ever since.

The home sits on nearly 5.7 acres and boasts a pool with grotto waterfall, jacuzzi spa, year-round guest house with a dining room and living room, basketball court, three-car garage and more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS.

