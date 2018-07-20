Luxury Hawthorne Townhouse Is Move-In Ready With Renovated Loft

A luxury Hawthorne townhouse is on the market for $399,000.
The Goffle Brook Court home is pet friendly and as two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a dishwasher, elevator -- with access to an exercise room and pool.
The multi-level "Clemson model" is minutes from the Wyckoff border and boasts upgrades including a kitchen and loft.
Other amenities include:
- Brazilian hardwood floors
- Low monthly maintenance
- Parking for two cars
- High ceilings
- Fireplace
EMAIL NICK TRIANO FOR FURTHER DETAILS.
