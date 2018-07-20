Luxury Hawthorne Townhouse Is Move-In Ready With Renovated Loft

A luxury Hawthorne townhouse is on the market for $399,000.

The Goffle Brook Court home is pet friendly and as two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a dishwasher, elevator -- with access to an exercise room and pool.

The multi-level "Clemson model" is minutes from the Wyckoff border and boasts upgrades including a kitchen and loft.

Other amenities include:

Brazilian hardwood floors

Low monthly maintenance

Parking for two cars

High ceilings

Fireplace

EMAIL NICK TRIANO FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

