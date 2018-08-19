New Mansion On North Jersey's Market Has Its Own Private Oasis

You don't have to go very far to get away -- at least if you purchase the latest real estate listing in Montvale.

At $1.899 million, the 5,500-square-foot Donnybrook Road home is the most expensive listing in the borough.

The house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It boasts several luxury amenities including a two-story foyer, 3-car garage and carport, fully-renovated kitchens and a private oasis complete with a pool, cabana and patio in the backyard.

