REPORT: These North Jersey Areas Are Best In State To Buy A House

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me
This Demarest house is on the market for just more than $2 million.
This Demarest house is on the market for just more than $2 million.

On the market for a new house? Several municipalities in Bergen and Passaic counties ranked among the best places in New Jersey to settle down, according to Niche.com.

The website calculated key factors including home values, taxes, crime rates and local school quality to rank the towns.

The top three places in New Jersey are Princeton Junction, Lawrenceville and Beckett. Here's how local towns ranked (monetary figure is median home value):

  • No. 15: Haworth -- $644,700
  • No. 16: Glen Rock -- $610,600
  • No. 37: Fairview -- $396,600
  • No. 38: Ho-Ho-Kus -- $716,800
  • No. 40: Oradell -- $560,100
  • No. 41: Ramsey -- $559,900
  • No. 61: Allendale -- $680,000
  • No. 80: Demarest -- $652,800

Honorable mentions:

  • Harrington Park -- $600,900
  • Mahwah -- $462,200
  • Fair Lawn -- $396,800
  • Upper Saddle River -- $905,100

FULL LIST: CLICK HERE

