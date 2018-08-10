REPORT: These North Jersey Areas Are Best In State To Buy A House

On the market for a new house? Several municipalities in Bergen and Passaic counties ranked among the best places in New Jersey to settle down, according to Niche.com.

The website calculated key factors including home values, taxes, crime rates and local school quality to rank the towns.

The top three places in New Jersey are Princeton Junction, Lawrenceville and Beckett. Here's how local towns ranked (monetary figure is median home value):

No. 15: Haworth -- $644,700

No. 16: Glen Rock -- $610,600

No. 37: Fairview -- $396,600

No. 38: Ho-Ho-Kus -- $716,800

No. 40: Oradell -- $560,100

No. 41: Ramsey -- $559,900

No. 61: Allendale -- $680,000

No. 80: Demarest -- $652,800

Honorable mentions:

Harrington Park -- $600,900

Mahwah -- $462,200

Fair Lawn -- $396,800

Upper Saddle River -- $905,100

FULL LIST: CLICK HERE

