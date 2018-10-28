Becton High School Superintendent Quietly Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

Becton Regional High School quietly made administrative changes that took effect last summer -- its superintendent Louise Clarke was placed on paid administrative leave, school officials said.

In early August, the Carlstadt-East Rutherford Board of Education voted not to renew Clarke's contract, which expired June 30, 2019, meeting minutes show.

Dario Sforza -- who has since been serving as acting superintendent and principal -- said Clarke was placed on paid administrative leave and declined further comment, saying it was a personal matter.

Daily Voice left two voicemails and sent one email to the school board's attorney, Dennis McKeever, Tuesday afternoon.

Sforza said the board will begin searching for a permanent replacement in the spring.

Clarke worked as a Spanish teacher at the high school for nearly 35 years before coming its first female superintendent in 2014.

