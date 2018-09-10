Dumont School Officials Vow To Monitor Ongoing Mold Problem

Dumont school officials announced there will be an ongoing effort to monitor a mold problem that was first evident in two educational buildings since late August.

The computer lab at the Honiss Elementary School reopened Wednesday, Sept. 12 after test results showed the lab was cleared of mold. The room was closed after custodians found "suspicious spots" on the cloth chairs, according to an announcement posted on the district website.

On Aug. 27, before school began, a Dumont High School teacher reportedly found mold on two fabric chairs and a first floor room, school officials said. More signs of discoloration were later discovered on the walls of the art room.

"The air in three of the rooms in question and the Art Room were cleaned and tested along with testing of the adjacent hallways by an outside environmental contractor on August 31st," according to an announcement on the district website.

"The results received on September 4th determined that only the Art Room had raised levels of mold as compared to the normal outside level. The Art Room has been closed and will remain closed until further remediation and testing is completed."

"We continue to monitor the situation in all of our schools."

Mold was also found in several other North Jersey school districts including West Milford and Ringwood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.