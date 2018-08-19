Hackensack Schools Business Admin Charged With Third Degree Crime Resigns Abruptly

Adrian Pollio, the former business administrator for Hackensack's public school system, resigned abruptly last week in the wake of a criminal investigation, according to multiple reports.

Pollio was processed and charged with a third degree offense by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Board Trustee Frances Cogelja said.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately detail the charges that Pollio is facing but Cogelja did say the charges were related to her work while with the Lincoln Park School District in Morris County, reports say.

Pollio had worked as the business administrator there prior to being hired in Hackensack last year. She apparently resigned from her position on Monday citing personal and family reasons, Acting Superintendent Rosemary Marks told media outlets.

The district later that day was contacted by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office and made aware of the charges against Pollio, reports say.

