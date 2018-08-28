New Milford Firefighter First Recipient Of Scholarship Honoring Terroristic Victim Darren Drake

Volunteer New Milford firefighter and NMHS graduate Christian Pavone was named the first recipient of a scholarship honoring New Milford terror attack victim Darren Drake

Drake, a 2013 New Milford High School graduate and former BOE president, was killed in a New York City terror attack last year.

Pavone was awarded a $2,000 from The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) Darren Drake Memorial Fund. The scholarship award will be given annually to qualified students seeking to pursue a trade or technical career.

Pavone was selected for good grades attained in high school and his community involvement volunteering as a firefighter with the New Milford Fire Department. He also works part-time at DeMauro Towing and plans on attending Lincoln Tech to pursue a career as an air conditioning technician.

The public can continue Drake's commitment to education and his legacy with a donation in his memory. In remembrance of Drake and as a lasting tribute to his lifelong love of and commitment to education, Moody’s Foundation provided the principal gift to establish the fund, which will be administered by his parents.

