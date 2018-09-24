North Jersey School District Banned Parents From Class Parties -- But They Want Back In

New security measures are keeping parents out from schools in one Bergen County district, but a group of concerned parents want back in.

Dozens of Leonia parents have signed a petition that they hope will change the mind of school officials to let them attend their children's class parties.

The online petition explains that a pair of parents per classroom have in the past served as liaisons between the Anna C. Scott School officials, teachers and parents.

Their duties include planning class parties, collecting for teacher gifts and assisting on field trips.

This year, however, security has been tighter throughout all Leonia Public Schools and ACS parents are no longer allowed in their children's classrooms, the petition says.

Leonia parents over the summer received a letter from Superintendent Edward Bertolini outlining the new security measures, which include new drop-off bins in the entry-way of schools -- keeping parents out of the halls and main offices -- a new district-wide security system and more.

Some ACS parents feel that it's unfair they're being kept from the classrooms.

"Although we applaud the efforts of always keeping student safety a priority, we feel this is a step in the wrong direction for our school community and will have an overall negative impact on parent volunteerism while also sending the message that our school is not an open and inviting place for students to attend," the page says.

ACS Principal Maria Martinez was not immediately available when Daily Voice called and emailed Thursday morning.

Many parents expressed disappointment on the campaign.

"This is an unnecessary and draconian tactic that can be avoided with other security protocols," mom Kelly-Ann N wrote. "As a former class parent, I know the importance of class parent participation for young children."

"This is extreme," Marcia H. said "We are here to help good things to happening to our children."

