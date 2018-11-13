SNOW DAY! These North Jersey Schools Are Closed Friday

Several North Jersey schools are closed Friday following the season's first snowstorm. Others remain open with delayed start times .
CLOSED :
- Bloomingdale
- Clifton
- CTC Academy (Fair Lawn/Oakland)
- Demarest
- DePaul Catholic HS
- Fair Lawn
- Fort Lee
- Franklin Lakes
- Glen Rock
- Hackensack
- Indian Hills HS
- Oakland
- Paterson
- Prospect Park
- Mahwah
- Midland Park
- Pompton Lakes
- Ramapo HS
- Ringwood
- Saddle River
- Sage Day (Mahwah/Rochelle Park)
- Totowa
- Upper Saddle River
- Wanaque
- Wayne
- Wyckoff
Check your district's website for details.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.