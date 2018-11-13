Contact Us
SNOW DAY! These North Jersey Schools Are Closed Friday

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Many schools are closed following Thursday's storm.
Many schools are closed following Thursday's storm. Photo Credit: Anna Rizzo

Several North Jersey schools are closed Friday following the season's first snowstorm. Others remain open with delayed start times .

CLOSED :

  • Bloomingdale
  • Clifton
  • CTC Academy (Fair Lawn/Oakland)
  • Demarest
  • DePaul Catholic HS
  • Fair Lawn
  • Fort Lee
  • Franklin Lakes
  • Glen Rock
  • Hackensack
  • Indian Hills HS
  • Oakland
  • Paterson
  • Prospect Park
  • Mahwah
  • Midland Park
  • Pompton Lakes
  • Ramapo HS
  • Ringwood
  • Saddle River
  • Sage Day (Mahwah/Rochelle Park)
  • Totowa
  • Upper Saddle River
  • Wanaque
  • Wayne
  • Wyckoff

Check your district's website for details.

