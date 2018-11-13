SNOW DELAYS: These North Jersey Schools Are Starting Late Friday

Ice is expected to coat the nearly eight inches of snow that fell across North Jersey, making for slippery conditions Friday.

The following school districts have announced delayed openings Friday:

Clifton (delayed opening schedule)

CTC Academy Fair Lawn/Oakland (90 min. delay)

De Paul Catholic H. S. - Wayne (9 a.m. start)

Haledon Public School (9:35 a.m. start)

Happy Day Learning Center, Wayne (10 a.m. start)

Pompton Lakes Public Schools (delayed opening schedule)

Primrose School, Paramus (10:30 a.m. start)

Prospect Park Public Schools (10 a.m. start)

Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional School District (90 min. delay)

Saddle River (90 min. delay)

Wanaque (10:15 a.m. start)

