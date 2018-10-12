Teachers In These 3 North Jersey Towns Among Lowest-Paid In State

New Jersey has some of the highest-paid teachers -- but there are also some who don't make nearly as much.

According to a new report in NJ.com, the median teacher salary in the state was $67,812 last year. The median salary in more than 100 school districts fell below $60,000 and even some below $50,000.

Here these three North Jersey towns are where teachers make the least in the state (figures are median salary):

47. Edgewater: $55,578

24. Lodi: $54,266

8. Elmwood Park: $51,610

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.