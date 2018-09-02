These North Jersey Public School Districts Have Highest Paid Teachers

New state data shows that North Jersey has some of the highest paid teachers in the state.

The median salary for New Jersey teachers was $67,812 last year although teacher pay varied depending on skill set, location and experience, NJ.com says. The lowest paid teachers in the state were making less than $50,000 while the highest paid teachers were earning more than $100,000, the article says.

These are the districts with the highest paid teachers in Bergen and Passaic counties named in the NJ.com article (number is median salary):

50. Ridgefield Park: $80,384

46. River Dell: $81,514

45. Ho-Ho-Kus: $81,537

43. Rochelle Park: $81,690

42. Bergen County Tech Schools: $81,938

39. Northern Highlands Regional: $82,445

37. Old Tappan: $82,605

36. Ramsey: $82,655

34. Teaneck: $83,000

31. Ridgewood: $83,425

27. River Vale: $83,980

20. Carlstadt/East Rutherford: $87,502

18. Closter: $87,760

13. Hackensack: $88,610

11. Pascack Valley Regional: $89,250

10. East Rutherford: $89,662

4. Passaic County Vocational: $95,549

1. Northern Valley Regional High: $108,867

More from NJ.com.

