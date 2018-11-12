These North Jersey School Districts Have Early Dismissals

With a combination of freezing rain and sleet ahead, North Jersey school districts have already started calling for early dismissals Thursday, Nov. 15.

** This story will be updated periodically. Refresh link for updates and email clevine@dailyvoice.com with weather-related tips **

CTC Academy Fair Lawn/Oakland (1 p.m.)

Hawthorne Christian Academy (noon)

Ringwood

Wanaque

Wayne

Conferences

Oakland: Rescheduled for Nov. 29

