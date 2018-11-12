Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Nor'easter: Sleet, Freezing Rain Combo – Not Snow – Will Be The Problem In North Jersey
schools

These North Jersey School Districts Have Early Dismissals

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
These North Jersey districts have announced early dismissals Thursday.
These North Jersey districts have announced early dismissals Thursday. Photo Credit: File photo

With a combination of freezing rain and sleet ahead, North Jersey school districts have already started calling for early dismissals Thursday, Nov. 15.

** This story will be updated periodically. Refresh link for updates and email clevine@dailyvoice.com with weather-related tips **

  • CTC Academy Fair Lawn/Oakland (1 p.m.)
  • Hawthorne Christian Academy (noon)
  • Ringwood
  • Wanaque
  • Wayne

Conferences

  • Oakland: Rescheduled for Nov. 29

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.