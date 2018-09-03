These North Jersey Schools Have Early Dismissals Due To Extreme Heat

With a heat advisory by the National Weather Service in effect, several North Jersey schools will be closing early Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to reach 100 degrees Thursday afternoon -- humidity will also be "quite high," the NWS said.

The following districts have announced early dismissals:

Cliffside Park Public Schools

Clifton Public Schools

Fairview Public Schools

Fort Lee Public Schools

Garfield Public Schools

Hackensack Public Schools

Hasbrouck Heights Public Schools

Lodi Public Schools

Maywood Public Schools

Midland Park Public Schools

Teaneck Public Schools

Tenafly Public Schools

Paterson Public Schools

Rochelle Park Public Schools

Waldwick Public Schools

Wayne Public Schools

Westwood/Wash. Twp. Public Schools

Check your school district website for further instruction.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.