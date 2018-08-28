Contact Us
Top Passaic County Educator Vying For NJ 'Teacher Of The Year' Award

Christina Esola, special education Kindergarten teacher in the Valley Program for Northern Valley Regional High School District, and Robert Edgar, a high school English teacher at Pompton Lakes High School. Photo Credit: NJDOE TWITTER

Two educators from Bergen and Passaic counties are among the 21 recognized by the New Jersey Department of Education competing for the "Teacher of the Year" award.

A panel of educators will make the selection in October at the State Board of Education meeting. The winner will go on to represent New Jersey in competing for the title of National Teacher of the Year.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the educators chosen "exemplify the outstanding level of talent and commitment that exists in New Jersey’s public schools. "Their hard work and dedication is a critical part of making our state’s public education system one of the best in the country and creating a life-long love of learning for New Jersey’s students.”

Christina Esola, a special education Kindergarten teacher in the Valley Program for Northern Valley Regional High School District, is the 2018-2019 Bergen County teacher of the year. and Robert Edgar, a high school English teacher at Pompton Lakes High School in the public school district, are both in the running for the award,  is the 2018-2019 Passaic County teacher of the year. Both are vying for the state's award.

"I like to teach because it allows me to share my love of literature, make meaningful relationships with students and inspire and be inspired," Edgar said.

"I teach because each and every day is challenging and inspiring," Esola said. "There is nothing more rewarding than making an impact on the lives of students and their families."

